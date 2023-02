The dollar has turned around in the past hour as the risk mood dims.

The move is most-apparent against the yen and commodity currencies while European FX is more resilient. The turn comes as Treasury yields rebound from the lows and stocks give back some gains.

It all highlights the ebb and flow in markets right now and that all correlations are at 1:1. Nothing changed to spark the shift but it's worth watching carefully, especially through the London fix, which has sparked some moves recently.