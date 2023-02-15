It's a good day for the US dollar but not as good as it could have been and maybe not even as good as it should have been.

Coming into the week, there were still questions about the strength of the economy in 2023 and the potential for a Fed pivot. Those have been erased and yet the dollar was unable to break the February highs on a few key fronts.

EUR, AUD, GBP and CAD all held the lows. The yen cracked and NZD may have as well pending the close but I have to wonder: If strong CPI and retail sales couldn't break the USD range, what can?

In particular, the pound is getting trounced today after soft CPI numbers and it's still holding the line. Now that pair could be setting up as a head-and-shoulders top but ...tick, tock.

Another part of the equation I'm watching closely is the bond market. Ten-year Treasury yields are up another 5 bps to 3.81% and I imagine bulls are getting worried. The December high was 3.90% and a break of that could spark another rally in the US dollar.

Maybe the trigger will be more-hawkish commentary from the FOMC? Tomorrow we hear from Bullard and you'd assume he will be more hawkish but he would have to be extremely cautious to move the needle. If anything, it would be negative for the US dollar if he didn't appear incrementally more hawkish.