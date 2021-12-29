The US dollar continues to slide against European currencies today, led by GBP, EUR and CHF.

That has all the hallmarks of a year-end flow-driven trade.

On the fundamental side, US 10-year yields are up 5 bnps today to 1.53%. A rise above 1.537% would be the highest in a month.

European rates are also rising with bunds up 4.7 bps today and gilts up 7 bps.

EUR/USD is 70 pips from the session lows and there's an outside candle building but it's all still within the December range. I wouldn't try to read too much into market moves at this time of year. Watch carefully around the London fix.