US Consumer Confidence

The US economic calendar heats up today and it may be the last busy day for awhile with the potential of a US government shutdown on October 1. That would stall the publication of federal statistics.

As for today, we get the Philly Fed non-manufacturing survey at the bottom of the hour and then:

Case-Shiller US house prices at 9 am ET

Consumer confidence at 10 am ET

New home sales at 10 am ET

Richmond Fed at 10 am ET

The US also sells $48 billion in 2-year notes and we get the API weekly oil inventory data after the close.