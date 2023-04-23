The Financial Times (gated) has the story. Via an ungated Reuters summary of the FT piece:

  • China's cyberspace regulator Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in March that it would conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in the country by Micron.
  • Washington asked Seoul to encourage Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to hold back from boosting sales to China if Micron is banned as a result of the investigation, the report added, citing people familiar with the situation.
Another indication of the icy relationship between the US admin and the Chinese Communist PArty.