The Financial Times (gated) has the story. Via an ungated Reuters summary of the FT piece:
- China's cyberspace regulator Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in March that it would conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in the country by Micron.
- Washington asked Seoul to encourage Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to hold back from boosting sales to China if Micron is banned as a result of the investigation, the report added, citing people familiar with the situation.
-
Another indication of the icy relationship between the US admin and the Chinese Communist PArty.