U.S. Treasury department news via Reuters:
- Says it is issuing 6-month license authorizing transactions in Venezuela's oil and gas sectors
- Says it has also issued general license authorizing dealings with Venezuela's mining company Minerven
- Says general license will be renewed only if Venezuela meets election commitments and other commitments related to those wrongfully detained
- Has amended two licenses to remove secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds and PDVSA debt and equity