U.S. Treasury department news via Reuters:

  • Says it is issuing 6-month license authorizing transactions in Venezuela's oil and gas sectors
  • Says it has also issued general license authorizing dealings with Venezuela's mining company Minerven
  • Says general license will be renewed only if Venezuela meets election commitments and other commitments related to those wrongfully detained
  • Has amended two licenses to remove secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds and PDVSA debt and equity
