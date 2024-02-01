This is effectively more economic stimulus:

makes it easier for more families to qualify for the child tax credit, while increasing the amount from $1,600 per child to $1,800 in 2023, $1,900 in 2024 and $2,000 in 2025

bill also includes some revived tax cuts for businesses, like research and development deductions

The legislation passed the House in a 357 to 70 vote, far surpassing the two-thirds majority it required. In the sharply divided world of US politics this is a near landslide in favour.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

More here