The major US stock indices are trading lower soon after the open. At risk is the five-week winning streaks for each of the indices. The Dow Industrial Average near unchanged as is the S&P. The NASDAQ index is lower.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -151.53 points or -0.39% at 38621.60

S&P index -7.20 point or -0.1% at 5022.52

NASDAQ index -6.52 points or -0.04% at 15899.66

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also lower as it reacts to higher yields. It is down -17.12 points or -0.83% at 2043.93

For the trading week:

Dow industrial average is down -0.16%

S&P index is down -0.08%

NASDAQ index is down -0.53%

Russell 2000 index is up 1.71%

Looking at us yields: