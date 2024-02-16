The major US stock indices are trading lower soon after the open. At risk is the five-week winning streaks for each of the indices. The Dow Industrial Average near unchanged as is the S&P. The NASDAQ index is lower.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average -151.53 points or -0.39% at 38621.60
- S&P index -7.20 point or -0.1% at 5022.52
- NASDAQ index -6.52 points or -0.04% at 15899.66
The small-cap Russell 2000 is also lower as it reacts to higher yields. It is down -17.12 points or -0.83% at 2043.93
For the trading week:
- Dow industrial average is down -0.16%
- S&P index is down -0.08%
- NASDAQ index is down -0.53%
- Russell 2000 index is up 1.71%
Looking at us yields:
- 2 year yield 4.677% +11 basis points
- 5 year 4.31% +9.8 basis points
- 10 year 4.314% +7.5 basis points
- 30-year 4.666% +4.6 basis points