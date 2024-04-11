Here is a good chart from Goldman Sachs illustrating daily seasonals in April. It's a sizzling month but the days up-to and including the US April 15 tax-filing deadline are sluggish.

"Tax Day is a seasonal weak period, on the day by day chart, but April remains fairly strong seasonal month. Liquidity gets drained and lower demand for YOLO call options," Goldman writes.

Tax day seasonals

I don't think people wait right up until tax day to sell equities but writing a check to the government and filing taxes doesn't put anyone in a good mood.

The takeaway here is that the picture improve considerably on April 16, which is next Tuesday with an average 1% gain in the remainder of the week.

h/t @newsquawk