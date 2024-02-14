House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner is warning all members of Congress about "a destabilizing foreign military capability" and has released classified intelligence to all members of Congress.

Turner said in a statement:

"Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat. I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat."

CNN reports that it's related to Russia.

One of the sources who has seen the intelligence confirmed that “it is, in fact, a highly concerning and destabilizing” Russian capability “that we were recently made aware of.”

'Destabilizing' is an odd choice of words.

The White House is also playing up the threat, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan saying:

“I reached out earlier this week to the Gang of Eight to offer myself for up for a personal briefing to the Gang of Eight and, in fact, we scheduled a briefing for the for House members of the Gang of Eight tomorrow,” Sullivan said from the White House. “That’s been on the books. So I am a bit surprised that Congressman Turner came out publicly today in advance of a meeting on the books for me to go sit with him alongside our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow.”

You have to wonder if this is all orchestrated as parts of Congress try to pass an aid package for Ukraine. Sullivan hinted the info could be declassified.

Update: Politico reports on a source saying the threat is “disturbing” but that it is a longer-term concern “Not a today thing” and that, “It is a serious Issue but not an immediate crisis.”