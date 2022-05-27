Info comes via Bloomberg (gated), the news organisation citing unnamed 'people familiar with the matter'

Bilateral economic talks to be announced in the coming weeks

US and Taiwan are planning to announce negotiations to deepen economic ties

talks would focus on enhancing economic cooperation and supply-chain resiliency, falling short of a traditional free-trade agreement

deal is likely to include areas of trade facilitation, supply-chain work and trade in agricultural products

Of course such talks are likely to infuriate China, which claims Taiwan is a part of China and should be subject to Chinese Communist Party rule.