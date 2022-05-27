Info comes via Bloomberg (gated), the news organisation citing unnamed 'people familiar with the matter'

  • Bilateral economic talks to be announced in the coming weeks
  • US and Taiwan are planning to announce negotiations to deepen economic ties
  • talks would focus on enhancing economic cooperation and supply-chain resiliency, falling short of a traditional free-trade agreement
  • deal is likely to include areas of trade facilitation, supply-chain work and trade in agricultural products

Of course such talks are likely to infuriate China, which claims Taiwan is a part of China and should be subject to Chinese Communist Party rule.

taiwan lanyu orchid island