Info comes via Bloomberg (gated), the news organisation citing unnamed 'people familiar with the matter'
- Bilateral economic talks to be announced in the coming weeks
- US and Taiwan are planning to announce negotiations to deepen economic ties
- talks would focus on enhancing economic cooperation and supply-chain resiliency, falling short of a traditional free-trade agreement
- deal is likely to include areas of trade facilitation, supply-chain work and trade in agricultural products
Of course such talks are likely to infuriate China, which claims Taiwan is a part of China and should be subject to Chinese Communist Party rule.