Major US stock indices are opening the day lower led by the NASDAQ index. That index is currently down -0.83% on the back of Nvidia shares down over 3% after their Nvidia developers conference yesterday failed to push the price higher.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average is bucking the trend with a gain of 60 points or 0.16% at 38850.84
  • S&P index is down -16.83 points or -0.33% at 5132.60
  • NASDAQ index is down -142.61 points or -0.89% at 15960.84

Looking at some of the major movers:

  • Nvidia, -3.79%. James Kramer will interview Jensen Huang on CNBC shortly.
  • Super Micro Computers -13.23%
  • Celsius, -4.38%
  • Meta Platforms -2.89%
  • CrowdStrike, -2.84%
  • Palo Alto networks, -2.73%
  • Tesla -2.32%
  • Broadcom -2.16%
  • Micron -2.46%
  • AMD -5.16%
  • Arm holdings, -5.79%

there are some lumpy losses in some of the bigger moving stocks in 2024