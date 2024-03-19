Major US stock indices are opening the day lower led by the NASDAQ index. That index is currently down -0.83% on the back of Nvidia shares down over 3% after their Nvidia developers conference yesterday failed to push the price higher.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average is bucking the trend with a gain of 60 points or 0.16% at 38850.84

S&P index is down -16.83 points or -0.33% at 5132.60

NASDAQ index is down -142.61 points or -0.89% at 15960.84

Looking at some of the major movers:

Nvidia, -3.79%. James Kramer will interview Jensen Huang on CNBC shortly.

Super Micro Computers -13.23%

Celsius, -4.38%

Meta Platforms -2.89%

CrowdStrike, -2.84%

Palo Alto networks, -2.73%

Tesla -2.32%

Broadcom -2.16%

Micron -2.46%

AMD -5.16%

Arm holdings, -5.79%

there are some lumpy losses in some of the bigger moving stocks in 2024