Major US stock indices are opening the day lower led by the NASDAQ index. That index is currently down -0.83% on the back of Nvidia shares down over 3% after their Nvidia developers conference yesterday failed to push the price higher.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average is bucking the trend with a gain of 60 points or 0.16% at 38850.84
- S&P index is down -16.83 points or -0.33% at 5132.60
- NASDAQ index is down -142.61 points or -0.89% at 15960.84
Looking at some of the major movers:
- Nvidia, -3.79%. James Kramer will interview Jensen Huang on CNBC shortly.
- Super Micro Computers -13.23%
- Celsius, -4.38%
- Meta Platforms -2.89%
- CrowdStrike, -2.84%
- Palo Alto networks, -2.73%
- Tesla -2.32%
- Broadcom -2.16%
- Micron -2.46%
- AMD -5.16%
- Arm holdings, -5.79%
there are some lumpy losses in some of the bigger moving stocks in 2024