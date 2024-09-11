High Yield: 3.648%

WI level at the time of the Auction: 3.662%

Tail: -1.4 basis points

Bid-to-Cover: 2.64X

Dealers: 10.25%

Directs: 13.7%

Indirects: 76.1%

Previous: 66.2%

Six-auction average: 66.7%

AUCTION GRADE: A-

For the second auction in a road the international demand was stellar at 76.1% versus a six month average of 66.7%. They crowded out the domestic buyers who could only get 13.7% which was below their average of 17.0%. Dealers demand was also light at 10.25% versus 16.3% average.

The tail was -1.4 basis points which was well below the +0.8 basis point average over the last six auctions. The bid to cover was also higher at 2.64X vs 2.48X