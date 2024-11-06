High Yield 4.608%

WI level at the time of the auction: 4.63%

Tail: -2.2 bps vs 6-month average 0.5 bps

Bid to cover: 2.64X vs 6 month average of 2.4X

Directs (a measure of domestic demand):27.1% vs. 6-month average of 16.58%

Indirects (a measure of international demand): 62.7% vs 6-month average of 68.10%

Dealers: 10.2% vs 5-month average of 15.32%

Auction Grade: A-

The 30-year coupon auction came in at a high yield of 4.608% which was -2.2 bps from the WI level at the time of the auction.

The domestc bid was huge with 27.1% of the auction going to that sector. That is well above the 16.58% average over the last 6-months. The demand domesticilly crowded out the buyers from overseas which were lower at 62.7% vs 68.10% average. Bid to cover was above the average.