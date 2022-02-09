the US treasury auction of $37 billion of 10 year note is auctioned off with high demand
- high yield 1.904%
- WI at the time of auction1.926%
- Tail -2.2 basis points
- bid to cover 2.68X vs 2.52x six month average
- indirects -a measure of international demand - came in at 77.56% versus six month average of 70.8%
- directs, a measure of domestic demand, came in at 15.0% versus 16.2% six month average
- dealers took a very low 7.4% versus 13.0% six month average
Auction Grade: A
- The auction of $37 billion of 10 year notes was met with strong international demand. The international players are once again are showing their desire to buy US treasuries at higher yields.
- The domestic demand was less than average.
- Bid the cover was well above normal at 2.68 times versus 2.52 times average
- Dealers barely have any for themselves at 7.4%
