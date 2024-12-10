The US Treasury has auctioned $58B of 3 year notes.

  • Wi level at the time of the auction:4.116%
  • High Yield: 4.117%
  • Bid to cover:2.58X vs 6-month average of 2.56X
  • Tail 0.1 bps vs the 6 month average of 0.0 bps
  • Directs (domestic buyers) 20.7% vs 6 month average of 17.1%
  • Indirect (international buyers) 64.2% vs the 6-month average of 66.4%
  • Dealers 15.1% vs 6-month average of 16.6%

AUCTION Grade: C

The auction came in near the screws vs the WI level of 4.116%. THe yield was just a hair higher at 4.117%. THe Bid to cover was just above its 6-month average. The domestic buyers were larger than normal. The international buyers were a less than average. The Dealers overall were left with a touch less than average.

Overall an average grade for the first of three auctions.

Looking at the yield curve currently:

  • 2-year 4.163%, +3.7 bps
  • 5-year 4.109%, five year+3.9 bps
  • 10 year 4.236%, +3.7 bps
  • 30 year 4.419%, +2.9 bps

Major US stock indices are mixed/little changed:

  • Dow -0.06%
  • S&P -0.06%
  • Nasdaq, +0.03%aq