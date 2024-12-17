The US treasury will auction $13B of 20-year bonds at 1 PM ET. The last auction of the issue was sold at a high yield of 4.68% The current yield is just below that level at 4.653% ahead of the auction.

BMO has outlined the Pros and Cons heading into the auction:

Pros

20s have sold off nearly 30 bp since the release of the November payrolls report on December 6th. The sharp backup in rates on limited, new fundamental information may translate to a stronger dip-buying bias.

December is a seasonally positive month for 20-year supply. Since the newest bond's introduction in 2020, three of the four auctions stopped-through.

The unemployment rate is once again on the upswing and 0.8 pp off the cycle low. Moreover, November’s core-PCE move is tracking at +0.1% MoM (albeit a high +0.1%) in a trend sure to be welcomed by the FOMC.

The strength of the September/October data has faded, and the cooling trend seen over the summer months has largely resumed in November.

Cons

The last three consecutive 20-year auctions tailed, and by an average of 2.2 bp.

November's 20-year refunding auction drew very weak demand and tailed by an impressive 3.1 bp – the second largest on-record behind the 3.3 bp tail in February 2024. Further, non-dealers took just 77.4% of the issue, the smallest end-user allocation at a refunding auction in more than three years.

The event risk posed by tomorrow's FOMC events may keep a meaningful contingent of otherwise would-be buyers on the sidelines.

The 10s/20s/30s cash butterfly is trading at some of its richest levels since the beginning of the summer which detracts from the relative value case for 20s compared to the wings.

Below are the 6-month averages for the major components. The auction result will be compared to the averages to determine relative strength or weakness of the auction.