The US treasury will auction off $58B of 3-year notes at the top of the hour. The auction is the first of three this week. The treasury will auction 10 year notes (well 9 year and 11 month) tomorrow and 30 year bonds on Thursday.

After trading above 4.20% for most of November, yields have drifted down to around 4.10%, creating a reasonable concession ahead of key events this week.

With CPI and PPI expected to support a likely FOMC rate cut next week, the fundamental backdrop appears favorable for 3-year notes. However, their outperformance relative to longer-dated securities in December has reduced their relative value appeal. Despite this, the fundamentals still suggest solid value for 3-year notes, with potential for a small stop-through in the afternoon auction.

BMO outlines some pros and cons:

Pros

The trio of stop-throughs at the late-November 2-, 5-, and 7-year auctions showed solid demand for shorter-dated coupons at prevailing valuations.

The details of Friday’s employment report showed thorough evidence of softening in the employment landscape.

The drift toward lower realized volatility in Treasuries remains thematic with the MOVE Index down to some of its lowest levels since the beginning of the Fed’s tightening cycle.

As the major global central banks continue to march toward a more normal policy rate environment, it follows intuitively that the broader global rates complex should be on its way lower.

December is seasonally fair for 3-year auctions; since 2010, eight auctions stopped-through, one stopped on the screws, and five tailed.

Cons

The event risk posed by tomorrow's CPI update may keep aggressive bidding at bay until there is greater clarity on the inflation outlook.

The last two 3-year auctions tailed – November's by 0.9 bp and October's by 0.8 bp – with solidly below-average non-dealer participation.

The 6 month averages of the major components shows: