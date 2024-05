The US treasury will auction off a $70 billion of five-year notes at 1 PM ET.

The major components of the 5-year issue with the 6 month averages shows:

Tail: Avg. -0.1 BPs

Bid-to-cover: Avg. 2.41x

Dealers: Avg. 16.0%

Directs: Avg. 17.9%

Indirects: Avg. 66.1%

The two-year note earlier today was met with less than stellar demand with a tale of one basis point, a bid to cover over 2.41X versus 2.59X average.