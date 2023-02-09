On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned off 3 year notes to tepid demand. That auction may have been influenced by the Q&A session with Fed Chair Powell which took place before and after the auction deadline at 1 PM ET. Demand was light. There was a +4 bp positive tail.

Yesterday, international buyers came in and bought nearly 80% of the auction. The tail was -3 basis points.

Today is the deciding auction for the week. What are the six-month averages for the major components:

Bid the cover 2.37X

Tail -0.4 bps

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 19.0%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 69.7%

Dealers (they take the balance) 11.3%

The last option at a bid the cover of 2.45X. The tail was -2.4 basis point with the Indirect's taking 74.6%.