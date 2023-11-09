The U.S. Treasury will auction off $24 billion of 30 year bonds at the top of the hour.

Below are the key components of the auction, along with the 6-month averages of the components. Traders – and the market – will judge the success or failure of the auction versus the 6-month averages:

High Yield: 6-auction average 4.155%, prev. 4.837%

Tail: 6-auction average 0.9bps, prev. 3.7bps

Bid-to-Cover: 6-auction avg. 2.44x, prev. 2.35x

Dealers: 6-auction avg. 12.7%, prev. 18.2%

Directs (a measure of domestic demand): 6-auction avg. 18.6%, prev. 16.7%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) : 6-auction avg. 68.6%, prev. 65.1%

The treasury auctioned off a 3 and a 10 year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The auctions were met with average demand.