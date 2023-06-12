The U.S. Treasury will auction off $32 billion of 10-year note at the top of the hour. The treasury has already auctioned off $40 billion of the 3 notes earlier today with domestic demand solid, but international demand was less than average.

Below were the results from the 3-year auction:

High-yield 4.202% versus WI level of 4.20%;

Tails by 0.2bps versus the 6-month average of +0.3 basis points.

Bid-to-Cover: 2.70x versus 6 month average of 2.56x .

Dealers: 16.7% versus a 6-month average of 17.1% .

Directs: 21.7% versus a 6-month average of 18.3% .

Indirects: 61.5% versus 6 with an average of 64.6%

For the 10-year auction, the six-month averages of the major components shows