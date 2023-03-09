The U.S. Treasury will complete their auction cycle for the week by selling $18 billion or 30 year bonds at the top of the hour. The treasury auctioned off three or notes on Tuesday and 10 year notes yesterday. The 3 year note was met with decent demand. The 10 year note did showed tepid demand from investors.

The six-month averages of the key components for the 30 year bond auctions shows:

Bid to cover 2.36X

Tail +0.1 basis points

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 19.1%

Indirect (a measure of international demand) 68.9%

Dealers (they take the rest) 12.2%

The last option came in with a high yield of 3.682%. The tail was 3.2 basis points with a bid to cover of 2.25X. So overall the last auction was a dud.