The U.S. Treasury will auction off 37 billion of 7 your notes at the top of the hour. The 6 month averages of the major auction components shows:

  • High Yield:

    • Previous: 4.212%
    • Six-auction average: 3.861%

  • Tail:

    • Previous: -2bps
    • Six-auction average: 0bps

  • Bid-to-Cover Ratio:

    • Previous: 2.66x
    • Six-auction average: 2.53x

  • Dealers: Dealers take the balance after the domestic and international buying

    • Previous: 9.8%
    • Six-auction average: 12.1%

  • Directs: A measure of domestic demand

    • Previous: 15%
    • Six-auction average: 17.9%

  • Indirects: A measure of international demand

    • Previous: 75.3%
    • Six-auction average: 70.0%