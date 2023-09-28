The U.S. Treasury will auction off 37 billion of 7 your notes at the top of the hour. The 6 month averages of the major auction components shows:

High Yield: Previous: 4.212% Six-auction average: 3.861%

Tail: Previous: -2bps Six-auction average: 0bps

Bid-to-Cover Ratio: Previous: 2.66x Six-auction average: 2.53x

Dealers: Dealers take the balance after the domestic and international buying Previous: 9.8% Six-auction average: 12.1%

Directs: A measure of domestic demand Previous: 15% Six-auction average: 17.9%

Indirects: A measure of international demand Previous: 75.3% Six-auction average: 70.0%

