The U.S. Treasury will auction off 37 billion of 7 your notes at the top of the hour. The 6 month averages of the major auction components shows:
High Yield:
- Previous: 4.212%
- Six-auction average: 3.861%
Tail:
- Previous: -2bps
- Six-auction average: 0bps
Bid-to-Cover Ratio:
- Previous: 2.66x
- Six-auction average: 2.53x
Dealers: Dealers take the balance after the domestic and international buying
- Previous: 9.8%
- Six-auction average: 12.1%
Directs: A measure of domestic demand
- Previous: 15%
- Six-auction average: 17.9%
Indirects: A measure of international demand
- Previous: 75.3%
- Six-auction average: 70.0%