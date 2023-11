The US Treasury will auction off $16 billion of 20-year bonds at the top of the hour

High Yield: Previous: 5.245%)

Tail: Previous: -1.2bps, six-auction average: -0.7bps

Bid-to-Cover: Previous: 2.59x, six-auction average: 2.67x

Dealers: Previous: 11.9%, six-auction average: 10.2%

Directs: Previous: 15.2%, six-auction average: 19.7%

Indirects: Previous: 72.9%, six-auction average: 70.1%