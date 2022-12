The US treasury will front load the auctions this week ahead of the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday

Today the treasury will auction:

$40B of 3 year notes at 11:30 AM ET/1630 GMT (2 year 11 month actually)

$32B of 10 year notes at the normal 1 PM ET/1800 GMT (9 year 11 month)

Tomorrow they will auction $18B of 30 year bonds (29 year 11 month).