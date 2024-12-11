The initial reaction after the US CPI data was toward a lower dollar, but we are seeing a rotation back higher. Prices are back near premarket levels currently. US stocks moved to the upside. The futures are now implying:

Dow up 86 points

S&P index of 24 points

NASDAQ index up 122 points

Owners equivalent rent rose by 0.2% which is a slowdown. Used car prices were higher however as was food at home.

US yields are lower:

2 year 4.138%, -1.0 basis points

5-year 4.091%, -0.6 basis points

10 year 4.226%, +0.5 basis points.

30 year 4.426%, +2.0 basis points.

In commodities: