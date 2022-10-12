The USD has moved a bit higher after the higher than expected headline numbers for the PPI. The MoM moved up 0.4% vs 0.2% and 8.5% vs 8.4% est. The core was as expected at 0.3% MoM but a bit lower at 7.2% vs 7.3% estimate.

US stocks are giving up gains seen in pre-market trading. The Dow is up 45 points. The S&P is up 8.9 points, while the Nasdaq is up around 40 points. They were higher before the release.