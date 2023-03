Meanwhile, 2-year Germany bond yields are down by just 7 bps now to 2.63% after having been down by as much as 27 bps earlier at the start of the session. It's all about sentiment and emotions right now it would seem, as the more significant headlines have already passed us since Monday morning. USD/JPY has also jumped back up as such, now up 0.8% to 134.20 on the day.