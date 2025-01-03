The vote for the Speaker of the House is underway. WIth 434 House members present it will take 218 votes to get elected Speaker.

The House speaker election is a crucial test for Donald Trump’s leadership and legislative agenda as he prepares for his second term. Trump’s endorsement of Mike Johnson ties the speaker's success directly to his own political credibility and ability to unify a fractured Republican majority in the House.

This election is critical for advancing Trump’s ambitious plans, including immigration reform, tax cuts, and dismantling the Washington establishment.

A failure to secure Johnson’s speakership could disrupt efforts to certify Trump’s election victory, delay key legislative initiatives, and raise doubts about his ability to lead a unified government.

The outcome will determine whether the GOP can capitalize on its control of the House, Senate, and White House to deliver on its promises and maintain momentum for Trump’s bold agenda.

