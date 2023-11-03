It's still a snoozefest in the major currencies space as there is no appetite to go running so far on the day. The dollar is little changed with narrow ranges all around. This comes as equities are also seen rather tentative as the bond market is not doing much at the moment. US futures are lightly lower while European indices are marginally higher, taking in the positive momentum from yesterday.

10-year Treasury yields are flattish around 4.675% although 2-year yields are up just a touch to 5.003%. It's all about the US jobs report coming up later today. And that will be where markets might look to make some waves again just before the weekend. From earlier: It is non-farm payrolls Friday today