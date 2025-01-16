- The World Bank forecasts global growth of 2.7% in 2025 and 2026, unchanged from 2.7% in 2024.
- Developing economies are expected to grow by 4% in 2025-2026, but face the lowest long-term growth since 2000.
- The global economy is facing headwinds from trade policy shifts, heightened uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, climate change, and inflation.
- Simulations show a 10-point hike in U.S. tariffs could cut global growth by 0.3 points if other nations retaliate.
- A 10-point U.S. tariff hike would reduce U.S. GDP by 0.4%, and by 0.9% if trading partners retaliate.