The Newsquawk Europe Market Open: China's NDRC press conference met with disappointment, several Fed speakers due
- APAC stocks were ultimately mixed after the negative lead from Wall St; China's NDRC press conference was met with disappointment.
- European equity futures are indicative of a negative cash open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future -0.8% after the cash market closed higher by 0.3% on Monday.
- DXY is steady on a 102 handle, EUR/USD remains sub-1.10, USD/JPY sits just above the 148 mark.
- New York Times cited officials that stated Israel is likely to target Iranian military bases and possible intelligence sites.
- Looking ahead, include German Industrial Output, US NFIB Business Optimism Index, RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism, International Trade, EIA STEO, ECB’s Schnabel, BoE’s Breeden, Fed’s Kugler, Bostic & Collins, Supply from Netherlands, UK, Germany & US.