There's no telling what Israel will do next and the market remains on edge about escalation.

The earlier report said the war cabinet decided to strike as soon as possible, another said the rest of the cabinet demanded to attack sensitive sites but Netanyahu refused, another said they wanted to build a 'regional coalition' (with who?), another said they want to hit back and want that to be the last word, and another said there's no harm in keeping Iran guessing.

They're certainly keeping markets guessing.

What I would say is that it's increasingly clear that Israel doesn't want a real war. Of course, there's always the chance of accidental escalation but it really looks like no one is itching for that but you have to have some nerves to fight the headlines.