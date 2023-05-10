After the recent rally in cable, Deutsche Bank says that it is taking profit on its pound position against the dollar. They say that they see potential 'dovish risks' for the quid at this week's BOE meeting. I'll put up the details when I get them but it just seems like that they are seeing more downside risks considering the market pricing here.

Markets are expecting at least one more rate hike after the one this week but a further hike to bring the bank rate to 5.00% remains questionable at this stage. So, if there is some affirmation there by policymakers then that could result in a bit of a dovish spin for the pound.