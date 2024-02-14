Right now the market only cares about the most-recent economic data release and that means tomorrow's full slate of data could re-write the script a few times.

The highlight will be the January US retail sales report. There's always a hangover from holiday spending but the numbers are seasonally adjusted for that. Eyes will be on the 'control group', which excludes autos, gasoline and building materials. That's expected up 0.3% while the main headline is expected down 0.1%.

All times ET:

08:30 - Empire Fed Manufacturing (Feb) Expected: -15.00 08:30 - Philly Fed Business Index (Feb) Expected: -8.0 08:30 - Initial Jobless Clm (10 Feb, w/e) Expected: 220k 08:30 - Import Prices MM (Jan) Expected: 0.0% 08:30 - Export Prices MM (Jan) Expected: -0.1% 09:15 - Industrial Production MM (Jan) Expected: 0.3% 09:15 - Manuf Output MM (Jan) Expected: 0.0% 10:00 - NAHB Housing Market Index (Feb) Expected: 46

The lone Fed speaker is Waller at 1:15 pm ET. He's speaking on the US dollar's international role.