Al Jazeera reports that: "Negotiations are progressing rapidly to achieve a ceasefire agreement and an exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar"

There are some kneejerk moves in markets on this but it's hard to believe that we could really see a ceasefire so quickly. Even the wording of the report (though translated) leaves some grey area.

If true, gold and oil are vulnerable. The US dollar also softened broadly and I'd expect the same of the Swiss franc. But after some kneejerk moves, you can see the skepticism in markets.