A Typhoon Signal 8 has been issued by the HK Observatory.
UPDATE - MORNING TRADE CANCELLED
The signal is expected to be in be in force through until midday. If so its likely that trade on the HKEX will be disrupted.
HKEX rules on severe weather:
- pre-market trade is cancelled if a signal 8 or greater is in force between 7am and 9am local time (as I post its just after 7am)
- there will be no morning session if such a warning is lowered after 9am
- there will be no trading for the day if it's still in effect after midday