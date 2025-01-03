With 3 voting for "Others", current House Speaker Johnson came up 2 votes shy of the 216 needed to secure the Speaker position.

There will apparently be a 2nd vote shortly.

Voting for "others"?

Rep Massie (Kentucky)

Rep Ralph Norman (South Carolina)

Rep Keith Self (Texas)

Massie has said that he would rather pull out his finger nails before voting for Johnson. That leaves it up to Rep Norman (from SC) and Rep Keith Self (Texas) to switch to Johnson.

Pres. Elect Trump endorsed Johnson.

Needless to say, IF the vote can go through on the first tally it would look better for Trump and portray a "more united" GOP. I would not be surprised if Pres. elect Trump is twisting some arms.