I don't expect the market to stray from its focus on AI and tech companies this week but there is an FOMC decision coming and we get some economic data today.

At the bottom of the hour we get December durable goods orders, which are expected up 0.6%. The main line to watch is on non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, which is expected up 0.3%.

Then at 9 am ET (1400 GMT), the CaseShiller and FHFA monthly house price indexes are due up. Housing has been surprisingly strong in Nov/Dec but high interest rates are likely to sting soon.

The top releases of the day come at 10 am ET with January consumer confidence from The Conference Board and the regional manufacturing survey from the Richmond Fed.

