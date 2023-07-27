Trump arrested (AI image)

Earlier there were reports that a Trump indictment for the Jan 6 events could come as soon as today. A court spokesman now says there won't be any indictments today.

Supposedly the charges would be: conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under a civil rights statute, and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant.

The penalties for those range from nearly nothing to 20 years for the latter. In any case, I can't see them having any kind of effect on the market, though you can be sure if Trump is President 2 years from now there is going to be some major retribution.