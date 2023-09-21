Comments come from Mark Fisher, founder and CEO of MBF Clearing Corp., a large futures commission merchant (FCM)

He was interviewed on CBNC on Thursday.

"There used to be the Greenspan put to the equity markets. I think there's a Saudi puts in the energy markets, to some degree,"

adding that the floor could be around $75 top $80 a barrel

Crude-oil prices could rise above $100 a barrel due to global supply shortages

when it appeared the Federal Reserve was ready to backstop equities on signs of weakness by cutting interest rates, the so-called "Greenspan put."

---

A Futures Commission Merchant (FCM)] is an individual or organization that does both of the following:

Solicits or accepts orders to buy or sell futures contracts or options on futures, and Accepts money or other assets from customers to support such orders.

---

As for the "Greenspan put", this refers to perceptions that the Federal Reserve was ready to backstop equities on signs of weakness by cutting interest rates.