Things are not looking good for the Speaker of the House Johnson on the first vote. Three have voted for "Others". Johnson could only afford 1 "other" vote assuming members vote along party lines.

What next?

There can be a 2nd vote taken or they can go back and try to solicit support from those who voted Nay. In 2023, the House went through 15 votes over 4-day before electing then speaker McCarthy speaker.

Voting for "others"?

Rep Massie

Rep Ralph Noman

The final tally has Johnson 216. Jeffries at 215. There were 3 "Others"