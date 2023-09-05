UK think-tank New Financial says higher minimum contributions to pension schemes and regulatory reforms to bolster London's capital market and boost the flow of money from pensions into investments is a good start, but more is needed to avoid pensioners having too little to live on.

"This isn't something that we can keep kicking down the road,"

The report, written in partnership with Citi bank and ABRDN Asset Management, said there is a "parallel crisis" in Britain's pensions and capital market as too little investment flows into UK-based companies and asset managers play safe with government bonds.

"I would wonder if there's something in the Consumer Duty that says there's something about having too much money in a bank account when you don't need it, you should be putting money into something that is better than that," ABRDN Asset Management chair Douglas Flint said.

