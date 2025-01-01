Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX year!

Market liquidity is very thin. It'll it improves as Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there. Of course, its even more precarious than usual with all the holidays around the place. It'll be a patchy two days ahead for Thuirsday and Friday. Liquidity and interest is going to remain thin. It'll approach normal from the 6th.

Guide:

EUR/USD 1.0356

USD/JPY 157.24

GBP/USD 1.2513

USD/CHF 0.9057

USD/CAD 1.4389

AUD/USD 0.6192

NZD/USD 0.5594 (ps. New Zealand remains on holiday on January 2, for the 'Day after New Years Day' holiday. Seriously!)

Happy New Year everyone!