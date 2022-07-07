This summary of incremental increases in measures against COVID in China is via CNBC:

  • Beijing city announced that starting Monday, most people need to be vaccinated before entering in-person training centers, sports centers, entertainment venues and other social gathering spots.
  • The vaccine requirement comes after a resurgence in new cases in Beijing, Shanghai and other parts of China in the last week.
  • Different cities have tightened Covid controls in the last few days.

The concerns are due to a renewed rise in case numbers.

