This summary of incremental increases in measures against COVID in China is via CNBC:
- Beijing city announced that starting Monday, most people need to be vaccinated before entering in-person training centers, sports centers, entertainment venues and other social gathering spots.
- The vaccine requirement comes after a resurgence in new cases in Beijing, Shanghai and other parts of China in the last week.
- Different cities have tightened Covid controls in the last few days.
The concerns are due to a renewed rise in case numbers.