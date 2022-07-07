This summary of incremental increases in measures against COVID in China is via CNBC:

Beijing city announced that starting Monday, most people need to be vaccinated before entering in-person training centers, sports centers, entertainment venues and other social gathering spots.

The vaccine requirement comes after a resurgence in new cases in Beijing, Shanghai and other parts of China in the last week.

Different cities have tightened Covid controls in the last few days.

There is more at the link above.

The concerns are due to a renewed rise in case numbers.