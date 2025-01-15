TikTok intends to disable its app for U.S. users on Sunday, the day a federal law banning the platform takes effect, unless the Supreme Court intervenes, according to two sources familiar with the company's plans.

Rather than allowing existing users to continue accessing the app, TikTok will completely shut it down, making the ban's impact immediately evident to all users. When users attempt to open the app, they will be redirected to a pop-up message linking to a website with details about the ban, one source said.

TikTok also plans to provide an option for users to download their personal data, allowing them to retain a record of their information.