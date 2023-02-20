Although the US has run through the key economic events for the month with the CPI, PPI and Retail sale all now in the rear view mirror, and the same is true for most other countries as well, there are some releases and events that the market will monitor in this confused environment we are currently experiencing.

Tuesday, February 21:

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting minutes will be released at 7:30 PM ET this evening

German S&P Global flash manufacturing PMI, 3:30 AM ET. Estimate 48.0 versus 47.3 last month

UK S&P Global flash manufacturing PMI, 4:30 AM ET. Estimate 49.0 versus 47.0 last month

German ZEW economic sentiment, 5 AM ET. Estimate 22.0 versus 16.9 last month

Canada CPI, 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.7% MoM versus -0.6% last month. YoY estimate 6.1% versus 6.3% last month

US S&P global flash manufacturing PMI, 9:45 AM ET. Estimate 47.1 versus 46.9 last month

US existing home sales, 10 AM ET. Estimate 4.10M annualized rate versus 4.02M last month

U.S. Treasury auctions off to your notes at 1 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22:

RBNZ interest-rate decision. 8 PM ET Wednesday night, official cash rate expected to rise to 4.7% from 4.25%

RBNZ press conference, 9 PM ET.

German IFO business climate index. 4 a.m. ET. Estimate 91.1 versus 90.2 last month

U.S. Treasury auctions off five-year notes. 1 PM ET

FOMC meeting minutes, 2 PM ET. The Federal Reserve raise rates by 25 basis points to 4.75%.

Thursday, February 23:

US preliminary GDP for 4Q, 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 2.9% versus 2.9% advanced.

US unemployment claims, 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 200 K versus 194K last week

U.S. Treasury auctions off seven your notes. 1 PM ET

Friday, February 24