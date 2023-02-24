It all started on the morning of 24 February 2022:

It is now a historic day for the entire world and things have never really been the same when it comes to geopolitical relations across the globe. Russia has since been heavily isolated by sanctions and China, while mostly trying to stay on the fence, has also seen recent relations with the US take a turn for the worse - though that has been coming for a while.

Meanwhile, the struggle is continuing for the commonfolk - especially those caught up in the war and neighbouring countries. It is an extremely tough period for many and I would like to express my deepest sympathies and prayers for those having to go through this difficult ordeal.

I would say that while markets have been quick to dismiss the headlines and move on from the issue, it is one that is still embedded within all of us and it is a reminder to everyone that life should not be taken for granted.