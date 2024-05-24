Traders in both the UK and US are doing up for the three day holiday weekend. But before that, there will be some year economic releases in the US and Canada today:

8:30 AM ET: US durable goods orders (preliminary) for April will be released at 8:30 AM with expectations of -0.8% versus 0.9%. Nondefense capital goods orders are expected at 0.1% versus -0.2%

8:30 AM ET: Canada retail sales for March are expected at 0.0% versus -0.1% last month. The exautos is expected 0.1% versus -0.3% last month

10 AM ET: University of Michigan sentiment final for May is expected at 67.5 versus 67.4 preliminary. That is down sharply from 77.2 last month. The current conditions came in at 68.8 preliminary versus 79.0 last month. Expectations came in at 66.5 preliminary versus 76.0 last month. One year inflation preliminary came in at 3.5% up from 3.2% last month, while five-year inflation came in at 3.1% versus 3.0% last month

9:35 AM ET, Federal Reserve Board Gov. Christopher Waller will be speaking.